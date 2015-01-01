|
Faus M, Alonso F, Egido A, Rezapour M. Front. Psychol. 2023
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
37034949
The development of different transportation systems, especially land transportation, has contributed to the mobility, accessibility and development of societies. Great economic and technological benefits are derived from this flow of goods and people. However, at the same time and together with all the benefits derived from it, the most pernicious aspects appear, such as environmental pollution, visual and acoustic intrusion, congestion and the worsening of habitability in cities, among other elements.
development; road safety; mobility; human factor; transport systems