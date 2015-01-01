SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Faus M, Alonso F, Egido A, Rezapour M. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1175488.

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)

10.3389/fpsyg.2023.1175488

37034949

PMC10075200

The development of different transportation systems, especially land transportation, has contributed to the mobility, accessibility and development of societies. Great economic and technological benefits are derived from this flow of goods and people. However, at the same time and together with all the benefits derived from it, the most pernicious aspects appear, such as environmental pollution, visual and acoustic intrusion, congestion and the worsening of habitability in cities, among other elements.

Of all these problems, traffic accidents have the greatest social impact. This problem represents a real pandemic since official figures indicate that every year, about 1,300,000 people die on the roads, and 50 million are injured [World Health Organization (WHO), 2018]. Since numerous researchers agree that the human factor explains approximately 70-90% of accidents, traffic psychology is a fundamental discipline to understanding and working on the behavior of road users.

Consequently, this Research Topic deals with the human factor in the field of traffic, mobility, transportation and road safety, and the relationship with other major factors such as roads, environment, signaling, vehicles and enforcement...


development; road safety; mobility; human factor; transport systems

