|
Citation
|
Carter-Thuillier B, López-Pastor V, Gallardo-Fuentes F, Carter-Beltran J, Fernández-Balboa JM, Delgado-Floody P, Grimminger-Seidensticker E, Sortwell A. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1122362.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37034954
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
This research aimed to understand the role of after-school sports programs in social inclusion processes in culturally diverse contexts through a multicase study within two locations. The first location was in Spain where immigrant and Spanish students were enrolled, and the other was in Chile with Mapuche-Huilliche students, immigrant and Chilean students. The implemented programs at both sites were similar in their educational focus on socio-educational values, and teaching models (hybridization of teaching games for understanding and cooperative learning) that enhance social inclusion. Using individual and group interviews with teachers, sports coordinators, parents, and students, a qualitative approach was used to identify the factors that facilitate or hinder the social inclusion processes. In addition, the researchers used qualitative observations of the programs over six months using "notes logbook" to record their impressions during the observation process.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
social inclusion; after-school programmes; ethnic groups; immigrant students; Mapuche; sports programmes