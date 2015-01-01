|
Hu G, Chen Z, Wang J, Huang S. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1164973.
During the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization recommended including risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) as part of national public health emergency responses (1). As the pandemic evolves, effective communication with the public through reliable channels and engaging the public has gradually been recognized as equally important as developing appropriate containment measures and recommendations for policymakers. How to integrate RCCE into national preparedness and response practice and ensure that it plays an essential role in a country's health emergency deserves an in-depth discussion with a multidisciplinary perspective.
Communication; Humans; Emergencies; COVID-19; pandemic; *Public Health; *COVID-19; community engagement; public health emergencies; risk communication