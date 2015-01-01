Abstract

During the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization recommended including risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) as part of national public health emergency responses (1). As the pandemic evolves, effective communication with the public through reliable channels and engaging the public has gradually been recognized as equally important as developing appropriate containment measures and recommendations for policymakers. How to integrate RCCE into national preparedness and response practice and ensure that it plays an essential role in a country's health emergency deserves an in-depth discussion with a multidisciplinary perspective.



This Research Topic on "Risk communication and community engagement during public health emergencies" contains a collection of research articles that focus on lessons learned from RCCE response strategies in different nations. It provides insights into global comparisons of preparedness and response strategies across countries and pandemic management realities in different regions. The disproportionate impact of the pandemic and containment measures on vulnerable groups was empirically analyzed and shared. Under the compound risk scenario, a risk communication case study was also included. The current Research Topic consists of seven research articles that examined ways for nations to enhance RCCE during a pandemic, as well as perspectives of vulnerable groups during public health emergencies. We present the articles grouped into three themes in the following sections...

