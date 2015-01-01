SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wei H, Li Y, Lei H, Ren J. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1140682.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2023.1140682

PMID

37033044

PMCID

PMC10080086

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Whether migraine is associated with a higher risk of suicide ideation and/or attempts remains controversial. Therefore, we aimed to evaluate these potential associations in migraine patients by performing a meta-analysis of previously published data.

METHODS: We searched for studies published up to 31 June 2022 that compared the risk of suicide ideation/attempt in migraineurs and non-migraineurs in PubMed, EMBASE, and Web of Science databases. Sixteen studies fulfilled the eligibility criteria. We applied Random-effects models to calculate pooled adjusted odds ratios (AORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) in patients with migraine.

RESULTS: Migraine patients were at a significantly increased risk of suicide ideation (AOR 1.33, 95% CI 1.15-1.54) and suicide attempts (AOR 1.70, 95% CI 1.42-2.03). The increase in risk may be greater in adults (>19 years) than in younger individuals.

CONCLUSION: The available evidence indicates a significant association of migraines with suicide ideation and attempts. Future work should confirm and extend these findings, as well as explore whether they are affected by ethnicity or geography.


Language: en

Keywords

Adult; Humans; suicide attempt; *Suicidal Ideation; meta-analysis; suicide ideation; Databases, Factual; *Suicide, Attempted; association; Data Management; migraine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print