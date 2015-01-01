|
Wei H, Li Y, Lei H, Ren J. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1140682.
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Whether migraine is associated with a higher risk of suicide ideation and/or attempts remains controversial. Therefore, we aimed to evaluate these potential associations in migraine patients by performing a meta-analysis of previously published data.
Adult; Humans; suicide attempt; *Suicidal Ideation; meta-analysis; suicide ideation; Databases, Factual; *Suicide, Attempted; association; Data Management; migraine