Abstract

For the purposes of this guideline, a diving accident is defined as an event that is either potentially life-threatening or hazardous to health as a result of a reduction in ambient pressure while diving or in other hyperbaric atmospheres with and without diving equipment. This national consensus-based guideline (development grade S2k) presents the current state of knowledge and recommendations on the diagnosis and treatment of diving accident victims. The treatment of a breath-hold diver as well as children and adolescents does not differ in principle. In this regard only unusual tiredness and itching without visible skin changes are mild symptoms. The key action statements: on-site 100% oxygen first aid treatment, immobilization/no unnecessary movement, fluid administration and telephone consultation with a diving medicine specialist are recommended. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) remains unchanged as the established treatment in severe cases, as there are no therapeutic alternatives. The basic treatment scheme recommended for diving accidents is hyperbaric oxygenation at 280 kPa.

Language: en