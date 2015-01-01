|
Kashani MM, Akbari H, Saberi H, Ghorbanipour R, Karamali F. Indian J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2022; 26(4): 266-272.
(Copyright © 2022, Indian Association of Occupational Health, Publisher Medknow Publications)
37033749
CONTEXT: There is a significant difference between actual and existing statistics of traffic fines; since some invisible fines and most of the visible traffic violations cannot be recorded by traffic officers. Therefore, dealing with driving fines and road fatalities is considered an important issue in social and public management worldwide. AIMS: Explore the factors associated with unsafe behaviors and getting traffic fines among a sample of Iranian heavy-vehicle professional drivers. SETTINGS AND DESIGN: The present cross-sectional study was conducted in Iran, from February 2019 to September 2020.
Language: en
structural equation modeling; professional drivers; Aberrant driving behaviors; traffic fines