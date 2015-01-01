|
Kazi FN, Korani H, Chande P. Indian J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2022; 26(4): 251-254.
37033754
BACKGROUND: Motorcycle helmets are one of the most important protective gears in the automotive industry. However, some riders think they hinder their vision, which leads to helmet non-compliance. Hence, thorough research is required to evaluate the same. AIM AND OBJECTIVE: To assess the effect of full-face and half-face helmets on functional vision and visual reaction time (VRT). SETTING AND STUDY DESIGN: Comparative experimental crossover study.
Full-face helmet; half-face helmet; helmets; stereopsis; visual function; visual reaction time