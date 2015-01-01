SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cao L. Int. J. Data Sci. Anal. 2023; 15(3): 231-246.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s41060-023-00393-w

PMID

37035277

PMCID

PMC10041487

Abstract

The uncertain world has seen increasing emergencies, crises and disasters (ECDs), such as the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricane Ian, global financial inflation and recession, misinformation disaster, and cyberattacks. AI for smart disaster resilience (AISDR) transforms classic reactive and scripted disaster management to digital proactive and intelligent resilience across ECD ecosystems. A systematic overview of diverse ECDs, classic ECD management, ECD data complexities, and an AISDR research landscape are presented in this article. Translational disaster AI is essential to enable smart disaster resilience.


Language: en

Keywords

Emergency; COVID-19; AI for disaster management; Crisis and disaster; Data science for disaster management; Disaster AI; Smart disaster resilience

