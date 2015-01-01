Abstract

The uncertain world has seen increasing emergencies, crises and disasters (ECDs), such as the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricane Ian, global financial inflation and recession, misinformation disaster, and cyberattacks. AI for smart disaster resilience (AISDR) transforms classic reactive and scripted disaster management to digital proactive and intelligent resilience across ECD ecosystems. A systematic overview of diverse ECDs, classic ECD management, ECD data complexities, and an AISDR research landscape are presented in this article. Translational disaster AI is essential to enable smart disaster resilience.

