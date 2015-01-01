Abstract

Risk for sexual violence begins early in the lifespan; thus, interventions are needed to decrease the risk for sexual violence among high school youth. The current study evaluates the Your Voice Your View (YVYV) sexual violence prevention program using a school-based cluster trial among 26 high schools in the Northeastern United States. YVYV, includes: 1) a series of four classroom workshops designed to engage students as allies in violence prevention through bystander intervention skills training, address risks for sexual aggression, and reduce risk for victimization; 2) a Lunch and Learn teacher training workshop; and 3) a 4-week social norms poster campaign based on normative data from the school. Schools were matched based on size and demographics and randomly assigned to the intervention group or a wait-list control group. A sample of 2685 10th grade students enrolled in the research and completed assessments at baseline, 2-month and 6-month follow-up periods. The magnitude of the difference in sexual aggression did not vary by condition at either follow-up period. The magnitude of 6-month differences in experiencing unwanted sexual intercourse varied significantly by condition (IRR = 0.33 [0.14-0.76]), demonstrating a small protective effect favoring intervention schools (Cohen's f(2) = 0.012). These findings highlight the promise of multicomponent interventions grounded in bystander intervention skills training, risk reduction, and social norms theory as a promising, comprehensive approach for sexual violence prevention among youth.

Language: en