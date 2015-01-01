Abstract

Suicide death rates for Indigenous Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders are amongst the highest in the world for youth, taking a tremendous toll on local communities (Else et al., 2007; Goebert, 2014). Comprehension of community perspectives of suicide and well-being can enhance suicide prevention interventions. This community-initiated project aimed to culturally adapt the components of an evidence-based youth suicide prevention intervention and refine the intervention methodology to align with these adaptations. Formative qualitative work was conducted with community members to obtain information on community strengths and program fit. Narrative analyses were emergent and emphasized components for suicide prevention, incorporating cultural auditing to ensure information reflected group views. Participants highlighted cultural aspects pertaining to the program philosophy, the importance of cultural protocol, local innovation in suicide prevention, and culturally grounded advancements that give back to their community. This insight was applied to two adjacent but distinct communities to integrate suicide prevention in a sustainable way by culturally adapting the program. Effective suicide prevention for rural and Indigenous youth requires a broad-based community commitment, connection, and network.

Language: en