Nagai K. J. Rural Med. 2023; 18(2): 159-161.

(Copyright © 2023, Japanese Association of Rural Medicine)

10.2185/jrm.2022-058

37032980

PMC10079465

In Japan, non-farmers and people living in urban areas have not been greatly affected by environmental changes. In contrast, primary producers living in rural areas increasingly suffering from declining crop yields and drastically reduced catches of wild animals and seafood because of recent environmental changes. Studies, mainly from overseas, have reported that farming is an especially stressful occupation associated with high rates of depression and suicide, and the relationship between climate change and depression, as well as between climate change and suicide, is almost certain in rural communities. Particularly striking examples include the impact on the mental health of farmers in rural Australia and the Inuit in the Canadian Arctic, who are losing their livelihoods because of ecological collapse; this mental distress is known as "ecological grief". Such mental distress may be a major cause of depression and suicide among people in rural areas and Japan is no exception. I hoped that the concept of mental distress due to environmental changes will be recognized in Japan, leading to more eco-friendly attitudes that can promote the health of people living in rural areas and protect the surrounding ecosystem.


mental health; depression; climate change; farmers; rural community

