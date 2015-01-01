Abstract

On behalf of my coauthors, I thank Pulcini and Fleeger for their correspondence and for highlighting this important issue regarding methodological rigor when using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision (ICD-10) codes for studying firearm injuries. In our work1 using data from the Pediatric Health Information System, we did exclude any injuries related to air guns, paintball guns, and other gas, air or spring-operated guns, in accordance with established guidelines.2 Furthermore, to err on the side of conservative estimation, we only included initial encounters and not injury sequelae. The full list of ICD-10 codes used in our study has been added as a supplement in a correction to our article1 to provide clarity on our methods and assist any future research endeavors...

