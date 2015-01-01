SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pulcini CD, Fleegler EW. JAMA Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1001/jamapediatrics.2023.0352

37036723

We are writing in regard to the Research Letter by Iantorno et al.1 We appreciated the authors' contribution to the growing literature on pediatric firearm injury as an understudied area of investigation.2 However, we have concerns about the methodology. Specifically, the authors used a common set of International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, codes to identify firearm-related injuries and may have inadvertently included injuries not related to firearms (ie, not powder guns)...


