Abstract

Pediatricians should be familiar with principles of medical toxicology given that intentional and unintentional ingestions are commonly encountered in different medical settings. Most exploratory ingestions are well tolerated and do not cause significant health effects, but a few noteworthy exceptions can lead to serious illness and death. This article reviews common medications and household products likely to cause significant toxicity in pediatric patients, even in small, exploratory ingestions. Increasing cannabis exposures among children and adolescents are also reviewed. Additionally, indications for gastric decontamination with activated charcoal are reviewed. Finally, poisoning prevention strategies are reviewed. [Pediatr Ann. 2023;52(4):e139-e145.].

