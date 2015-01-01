|
Citation
|
Woods JA, Ward AC, Greville HS, Moran MC, Nattabi B, Martin KE, Thompson SC. PLoS One 2023; 18(4): e0284302.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37036881
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Family and domestic violence, encompassing diverse behaviours including physical, sexual, emotional and financial abuse, is endemic worldwide and has multiple adverse health and social consequences. Principal drivers include traditional gender values that disempower women. Changing these is a key prevention strategy. In Australia, high-quality national surveys provide data on public perspectives concerning family and domestic violence but may not capture community-level diversity. As part of a project for primary prevention family and domestic violence in outer regional Australia, our aims were to develop and administer a questionnaire-based survey suitable for the local community encompassing knowledge about, attitudes towards, and personal experiences of family and domestic violence, to describe and to investigate the theoretical (factor) structure and local socio-demographic predictors of responses, and to determine the extent to which the survey findings are locally distinctive.
Language: en