Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recent and prospective changes to nonmedical/recreational cannabis laws in the United States and abroad raise questions about how legalization may influence cannabis use behaviors.



OBJECTIVES: In the current study, we examined links between legalization, context-specific likelihood of using cannabis, and cannabis expectancies using cross-sectional survey data from 121 college students who had never used or were abstaining from cannabis in a U.S. state where laws prohibit nonmedical cannabis.



RESULTS: We found that across scenarios, 61% of students reported they would be more likely to use cannabis if it were legal. Social/sexual facilitation expectancies predicted a higher likelihood of using cannabis after legalization in a social context. Relaxation/tension reduction expectancies predicted a higher likelihood of using in an anxiety relief context. Perceptual/cognitive enhancement expectancies predicted a higher likelihood of using in a pain relief context. Cognitive/behavioral impairment expectancies predicted a lower likelihood of using in social, pain relief, relaxation, and concert contexts. Global negative effects expectancies predicted a lower likelihood of using in relaxation and concert contexts.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that among college students who do not use cannabis, expectancies are linked to cannabis use likelihood in certain contexts if cannabis were legal. This work highlights cannabis expectancies and contexts as possible targets for evidence-based public health education and clinical prevention initiatives related to the potential increase in cannabis use associated with cannabis policy implementation. College students may benefit from initiatives that address cannabis expectancies and enhance harm reduction skills to help them effectively navigate contexts in which cannabis is available to them.

