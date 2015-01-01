SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Maturi J. Violence Against Women 2023; 29(6-7): 1275-1298.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012221101918

PMID

37032605

Abstract

This article aims to problematize individualistic strategies developed in western institutions to address violence against women and suggests more collective responses that engage refugee men. The data comes from a qualitative research project in Southeast Queensland, Australia. Thirty-one interviews with frontline workers from domestic violence and refugee settlement organizations reveal dissenting voices that challenge the hegemony of dominant groups who either advocate gender equality or overemphasize cultural differences. These dissenting voices suggest new knowledge being mobilized by refugees and associated communities, presenting opportunities for nongovernmental organizations and community groups to find ways to align across their differences toward a common goal.


Language: en

Keywords

Australia; Humans; Female; Male; Queensland; community; Qualitative Research; domestic violence; *Domestic Violence; resistance; refugees; *Refugees; engaging men

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print