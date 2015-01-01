|
Steggerda JC, Kiefer JL, Vengurlekar IN, Blake J, Hernandez Rodriguez J, Pastrana Rivera FA, Cavell TA. J. School Violence 2023; 22(2): 153-166.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
Previous research suggests both social contextual and individual difference variables contribute to chronic peer victimization. We tested whether two individual difference variables - anxiety sensitivity (AS) and internalizing symptoms (IS) - predicted persistent peer victimization in elementary school children. Participants were 677 fourth-grade students (51.8% girls) from 10 public elementary schools. We hypothesized that persistent victims would report the highest levels of AS and IS. We also expected that IS would mediate the link between AS and persistent peer victimization.
Language: en
Anxiety sensitivity; elementary school; internalizing symptoms; peer relationships; peer victimization