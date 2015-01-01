|
Citation
Schildkraut J, Greene-Colozzi E, Nickerson AB, Florczykowski A. J. School Violence 2023; 22(2): 167-182.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Mass shootings in schools raise important questions about how best to keep individuals safe and increase survivability in such situations. One of the most common techniques used is lockdown drills, which train individuals to build time and space between them and the threat. Despite their use in 95% of public K-12 schools nationwide, their efficacy is regularly called into question. The present two-pronged study examines the role of lockdowns both in practice (via drills) and in real-world events to answer this question.
Language: en
Keywords
emergency preparedness; Lockdown drills; mass shootings; school shootings