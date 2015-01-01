SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rinaldi CM, Bulut O, Muth T, Di Stasio M. J. School Violence 2023; 22(2): 183-197.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15388220.2022.2162534

unavailable

Bullying by peers remains a serious problem facing adolescents. A key social support for adolescents is their parents. The unique contributions of specific dimensions comprising authoritative parenting, and adolescents' involvement in bullying situations was investigated. Self-report data were collected from 125 grade 7 students and 100 grade 8 students (60% female; mean age = 12.74 years). Model testing indicated a positive relationship between parent support, beliefs against aggression, high levels of communication, and low levels of bullying and victimization, both in self-reports, and in effectiveness of problem-solving in hypothetical bullying situations.

RESULTS indicate that warm, supportive parenting influences the way adolescents consult with their parents about how to manage conflict, deal with bullying issues, and identify solutions to interpersonal problems. The implications of these findings may influence the comprehensiveness of prevention and intervention models that focus on the aspects of parental education.


bullying; mid-adolescence; parent- adolescent communication; Parenting dimensions; victimization

