Citation
Rinaldi CM, Bulut O, Muth T, Di Stasio M. J. School Violence 2023; 22(2): 183-197.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Bullying by peers remains a serious problem facing adolescents. A key social support for adolescents is their parents. The unique contributions of specific dimensions comprising authoritative parenting, and adolescents' involvement in bullying situations was investigated. Self-report data were collected from 125 grade 7 students and 100 grade 8 students (60% female; mean age = 12.74 years). Model testing indicated a positive relationship between parent support, beliefs against aggression, high levels of communication, and low levels of bullying and victimization, both in self-reports, and in effectiveness of problem-solving in hypothetical bullying situations.
Language: en
Keywords
bullying; mid-adolescence; parent- adolescent communication; Parenting dimensions; victimization