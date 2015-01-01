Abstract

While digital technologies provide a robust platform for university students to contact peers, establish virtual social ties, and bring a new learning mode, they also facilitate cyberbullying perpetration. The present study explores the extent and nature of cyberbullying victimization and perpetration among university students in Bangladesh. It also examines the impact of victimization and the help-seeking practices of self-identified victims of cyberbullying. The study conducted an online survey with 552 (315 male, 237 female) Bangladeshi university students aged 18-31 years from all academic levels (undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate). The result revealed that cyberbullying is prevalent among university students with substantial negative impacts upon the victims, including anger, fear of attending courses, stress, humiliation, and self-guilt. However, the independent sample t-test revealed no statistically significant gender differences regarding cyberbullying victimization. Furthermore, it showed that victims of cyberbullying mainly seek help from family and friends and barely report it to the police. Finally, this study discusses implications and specific recommendations to support the victims and prevent cyberbullying in universities.

Language: en