Zedaker S, Fansher AK, Jin HR. J. School Violence 2023; 22(2): 215-228.
The impact of romantic relationships in adulthood, specifically marriage, has received consistent attention in existing scholarship. However, the impact of romantic relationships during adolescence has received much less attention. As such, the current study uses two waves of data from the Pathways to Desistance study to examine how elements of romantic and peer relationships affect adolescent delinquent behaviors.
Language: en
adolescence; age-graded theory of informal social control; delinquency; Desistance; offending