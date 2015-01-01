|
Citation
|
Mancini C, Koon-Magnin S. J. School Violence 2023; 22(2): 229-245.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Many post-secondary institutions have implemented mandatory reporting (MR) requiring employees to report knowledge of sexual misconduct. Understanding employee perceptions (e.g., benefits/drawbacks) and experiences (e.g., reporting disclosure) is important given this responsibility. Accordingly, this study analyzes responses from a recent survey that polled faculty and staff concerning MR (N = 125).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Campus crime; faculty and staff; policy; sexual victimization; Title IX