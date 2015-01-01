SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mancini C, Koon-Magnin S. J. School Violence 2023; 22(2): 229-245.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15388220.2023.2175361

unavailable

Many post-secondary institutions have implemented mandatory reporting (MR) requiring employees to report knowledge of sexual misconduct. Understanding employee perceptions (e.g., benefits/drawbacks) and experiences (e.g., reporting disclosure) is important given this responsibility. Accordingly, this study analyzes responses from a recent survey that polled faculty and staff concerning MR (N = 125).

FINDINGS indicate that most employees fall under a MR policy, are aware of their obligations, and will comply with them. While majority approval was evident for MR, employees also identified drawbacks (e.g., reduced victim autonomy). One in five employees in this sample have made a report. Additional perceptions, experiences, and attitudes toward MR varied, based on institutional-level factors and socio-demographic characteristics.


Language: en

Campus crime; faculty and staff; policy; sexual victimization; Title IX

