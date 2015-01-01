|
Weeks S, Hicks ET, Culianos D, Renshaw TL. J. School Violence 2023; 22(2): 260-275.
We used a large state-wide sample of adolescent students in 8th, 10th, and 12th grades (N = 58,689) to examine the predictive value of screen time on bullying victimization, as well as its interaction with age by gender, including transgender and gender nonconforming identities. Participants were majority boys/men (52.3%), heterosexual (88.1%), and White (73.7%).
Bullying; gender nonconforming; screen time; transgender; victimization