Abstract

Sexual violence is a global issue facing countries around the world. However, this problem is more prevalent in countries that have experienced protracted conflict. The present study explored the complex relationship between date rape attitudes, rape myths, and sexual violence using data from Ivory Coast. Two hundred college students from one of the major cities in Ivory Coast were invited to participate in the study through a convenience sampling approach. The results revealed rape myths acceptance influence date rape attitudes but date rape attitudes did not influence rape myths. Also, sexual harassment, age, gender, and religion influenced rape myths acceptance. Our findings do not only serve as a springboard for a policy or program development to create awareness about the negative effects of upholding false beliefs about rape but also, serve as a perfect starting point to reduce bad attitudes toward rape and its victims on campus.

