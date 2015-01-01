|
Chen X, Li T, Yuan Q. Transportation (Amst) 2023; 50(2): 407-436.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Having grown up in an "always-on" technological environment, Generation Z differ significantly in attitudes and lifestyles compared to previous generations. However, their travel behaviors have not been widely discussed and adequately understood. Using data from the latest three National Household Travel Surveys in the United States, we in this paper identify the uniqueness of Gen Z in travel behaviors and preferences, and use the zero-inflated Poisson model to test the impacts of key factors on the mode choices.
Built environment; Generation Z; Mode choice; National household travel surveys; Travel behaviors