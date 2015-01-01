Abstract

Traditional methods to prevent and respond to domestic violence include criminal laws, national hotlines, and community programming to promote healthy relationships. Despite these methods, domestic violence continues to be a prevalent public health issue. In recent years, some states began to focus prevention and intervention efforts on the beauty industry. States including Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee and Washington enacted laws that mandate domestic violence training for salon workers and other beauty professionals. The laws largely require salon workers to attend an informational training on domestic violence before obtaining or renewing their license. However, they do not require any affirmative action on the part of the salon worker if the client discloses that he or she is experiencing domestic violence. This paper investigates how the legislation uses the historically close relationship between hairdressers and their clients in order to achieve a unique way of reaching domestic violence victims, as well as the drawbacks to the legislative structure and atypical public health approach.

