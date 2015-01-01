Abstract

As the opioid epidemic continues in the United States and ongoing litigation seeks to hold contributors responsible, state governments have initiated lawsuits against retail pharmacies for their role in contributing to the crisis. This article summarizes an action the State of West Virginia brought against CVS, which the parties recently settled in the fall of 2022. This article examines the unique position of retail pharmacies like CVS, which often serve as both distributors and dispensers, in contributing to the oversaturation and illicit diversion of opioid prescriptions. The article concludes by assessing the viability of potential causes of action against retail pharmacies in opioid litigation.

