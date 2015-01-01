|
Citation
|
Lundine JP, Chitwood KL, Wade SL. Am. J. Speech Lang. Pathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Speech-Language-Hearing Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37040320
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Teen Online Problem Solving (TOPS) is an evidence-based teletherapy program designed to promote neurocognitive, behavioral, and psychosocial recovery following brain injury through family-centered training. To date, TOPS has been primarily administered by neuropsychologists and clinical psychologists. This clinical focus article discusses a quality improvement project to adapt the TOPS training and manual for use by speech-language pathologists (SLPs) and reports feedback from SLPs following TOPS training and after delivering the program with adolescents who experienced neurological insults.
Language: en