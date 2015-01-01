Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although childhood maltreatment is associated with a host of poor health and social outcomes in adulthood, many individuals manifest resilience.



PURPOSE: We tested competing predictions about whether achieving positive psychosocial outcomes in young adulthood would be differentially predictive of allostatic load at midlife for those with and without a childhood history of maltreatment.



METHODS: The sample included 808 individuals, 57% of whom had court-documented records of childhood abuse or neglect between 1967 and 1971, and demographically matched controls without those histories. Participants provided information on socioeconomic, mental health, and behavioral outcomes in interviews conducted between 1989 and 1995 (mean age = 29.2 years). Indicators of allostatic load were measured between 2003 and 2005 (mean age = 41.2 years).



RESULTS: The relationship between positive life outcomes in young adulthood and allostatic load in middle adulthood varied depending on childhood maltreatment status (b =.16, 95% CI:.03;.28); for adults who did not experience childhood maltreatment, more positive life outcomes predicted lower allostatic load (b = -.12, 95% CI: -.23; -.01), whereas the relationship was not significant for adults with a childhood history of maltreatment (b =.04, 95% CI: -.06;.13). There were no differences in the results predicting allostatic load for African-American and White respondents.



CONCLUSIONS: Childhood maltreatment may have enduring effects on physiological functioning that are manifest in elevated allostatic load scores in middle age. Alternatively, resilience to maltreatment-as manifest in positive functioning in socioeconomic and behavioral domains-may not be sufficiently stable over adulthood to buffer individuals from the physiological consequences of stressful environments.

Language: en