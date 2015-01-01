|
Pridmore S, English HJ, Pridmore W, Naguy A. Australas. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37040166
AIM: To expand our understanding of suicide by examining reports of this behavior from the Chinese mythical era (commencing circa 1200 BCE) and drawing comparisons with subsequent eras.
Language: en
attempted suicide; suicide; culture; custom