Abstract

BACKGROUND: Over the past decade, Morocco has increasingly become the chosen destination for a growing number of migrants from neighbouring countries and especially from Sub-Saharan Africa. The aim of this study is to describe the sexual and reproductive health (SRH), as well as sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) among female migrants in Morocco.



METHODS: This is a descriptive cross-sectional study conducted between July and December 2021. Female migrants were recruited from one university maternity hospital and two primary healthcare centres in Rabat. Data were collected using a structured face-to-face questionnaire, which included information about sociodemographic characteristics, SRH, history of SGBV and its impact, as well as the utilization of preventive and supportive SGBV services.



RESULTS: A total of 151 participants were included in this study. The majority of participants (60.9%) were aged 18 to 34 years old and 83.3% were single. Many participants (62.1%) did not use contraceptives. More than half (56%) of the participants who were pregnant at the time of the study were receiving pre-natal care. About 29.9% of interviewed participants reported experiencing female genital mutilation, and a significant majority (87.4%) experienced SGBV at least once during their lifetimes, while 76.2% experienced SGBV during migration. The most commonly reported form of violence was verbal abuse (75.8%). Among the victims of SGBV, a minority have visited a health facility (7%) or filed a complaint (9%) in the aftermath of violence.



CONCLUSION: Overall, our findings showed low contraception coverage, moderate access to prenatal care, high prevalence of SGBV, and low utilization of preventive and supportive SGBV services among migrant women in Morocco. Further studies are needed to understand the contextual barriers to access, and utilization of SRH care and additional efforts should be undertaken to strengthen SGBV prevention and support systems.

Language: en