Abstract

Background The onset of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2) saw an overall decline in traffic. Fundamental shifts in the pattern of traffic-related traumas were observed across the United States and beyond.



Objectives This study aims to predict changes in the length of stay (LOS) for patients sustaining traumatic moving injuries before and during the coronavirus pandemic.



Methods All moving injuries (bicycle accidents, pedestrians struck, motor vehicle/motorcycle accidents) before and during the first SARS-CoV-2 wave in the US were extracted from our hospital's trauma registry. The study period was from March 1st to October 31st of 2019 and 2020, respectively. Ordinary least squares (OLS) multilinear regression models were estimated with a significance level of 0.05.



Results In both periods, the Glasgow coma scores (GCS), ICU LOS, injury severity scores (ISS), and admitting service had significant impacts on hospital duration. Higher GCS scores increased the hospital LOS by 0.811 days in 2019 and 0.587 days in 2020. A higher ISS resulted in an increase in LOS by 0.207 days in 2019 and 0.124 days in 2020. The ICU admissions increased LOS by 0.82 days in 2019 and 1.25 days in 2020. Admissions to trauma services increased in duration by 2.111 days in 2019 and 1.379 days in 2020. Average LOS dropped from 3.09 to 2.50 days between both periods.



Conclusion Our trauma center saw significant changes in the admission patterns of moving injuries during COVID-19. We must therefore be better prepared to handle increased volume during public health emergencies and potential reductions in trauma utilization. Local injury prevention efforts may help reduce the burden on trauma centers during such emergencies as they did during COVID-19, allowing for greater focus on non-trauma patients.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic



Language: en