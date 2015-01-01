Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: We discuss current research on the mental health effects of COVID-19 sports restrictions on youth athletes, highlighting the largest problems, as well as how organizations can help youth athletes by preparing for and responding to these problems. RECENT FINDINGS: Millions of children and adolescents worldwide participate in organized sports, which has significant physical and mental health benefits. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered large-scale, public restrictions that forced the closure and cancelation of organized youth sports across the world. Sports cancelations not only removed these protective benefits, but also worsened the mental health of youth athletes who were no longer able to participate in their sports. Youth athletes are even more vulnerable than adults to the negative mental health effects of sports restrictions. The unexpected loss of sports from COVID-19 restrictions disrupted these youths' athletic identities and worsened youth athlete depression, anxiety, anger, sleep, and quality of life. Restrictions particularly affected certain high-risk subpopulations of youth athletes including females, high school upperclassmen, those from low socioeconomic backgrounds, and those from team sports. Sports organizations could limit the negative mental health impacts of future sports cancelations by implementing at-home training opportunities, remote check-ins with teammates, discussions about athletic identity with coaches and sports psychology professionals, and mindfulness skill-building.

