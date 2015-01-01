|
Citation
Corral Torres E, Hernández-Tejedor A, Millán Estañ P, Valiente Fernández M, Bringas Bollada M, Pérez Díaz D, Monforte-Escobar F, Vejo Gutiérrez J, Orejón García L, Delgado Pascual A, Rey Valcárcel C, Camacho Leis C. Emergencias 2023; 35(2): 90-96.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SEMES - Sociedad Española de Medicina de Urgencias y Emergencias)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
37038938
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Patients with severe or potentially severe trauma must be identified early, a challenge in prehospital settings. This study aimed to analyze the possible diagnostic and prognostic usefulness of analytical markers recorded in the early moments of care. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Observational study of information extracted from the prospective multicenter Code Trauma database for 2016-2019, excluding data for isolated head injuries. Using the New Injury Severity Score (NISS), we classified cases into 4 levels of severity. NISS and mortality were considered the dependent variables in inferential analyses. We calculated the areas under receiver operating characteristic curves, identified optimal cutoff points (Youden index), and calculated positive (PPV) and negative predictive values..
Language: en
Keywords
Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Prospective Studies; Injury Severity Score; Prognosis; *Emergency Responders; *Blood Glucose; Análisis de gases en sangre.; Blood gas analysis.; Emergency medical services.; Índices de gravedad del trauma.; Prognosis.; Pronóstico.; Servicios médicos de emergencia.; Trauma severity indices.; Trauma.; Wounds and injuries.