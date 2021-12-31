|
Losada A, Supervía A, Vallecillo G, Petrus C, Aranda D, Chen J, Saubí N, Pallàs O, Perelló R. Emergencias 2023; 35(2): 103-108.
OBJECTIVES: Persons with HIV infection who use illicit drugs have higher morbidity and mortality rates than nonusers with or without HIV infection. The objetive were to detect differences between acute poisoning from illicit drugs in patients with and without HIV infection who are attended in hospital emergency departments, and to identify independent factors associated with a worse prognosis, defined by hospital admission or death. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Observational study in 2 hospitals between January 2017 and 31 December 2021. Included were patients with acute illicit drug poisoning with and without HIV infection.
Adult; Humans; Benzodiazepines; *Cocaine; *Illicit Drugs/adverse effects; *HIV Infections/complications/epidemiology; *Substance-Related Disorders/complications/diagnosis/epidemiology; Acute poisoning.; Drogas de abuso.; Drug overdose.; Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).; Illicit drugs.; Intoxicación aguda.; Sobredosis.; VIH.