CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Nicolás Carrillo A, Ruiz Casquet J, Gordillo Martín R, Moya Escudero F, Juguera Rodríguez L, Hontoria Hernández MI, Nicolás Carrillo I, Pardo Ríos M. Emergencias 2023; 35(2): 155-157.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SEMES - Sociedad Española de Medicina de Urgencias y Emergencias)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
37038950
|
Abstract
|
[The publisher has not provided an abstract for this article.]
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Motorcycles; Accidents, Traffic; *Head Protective Devices; *Craniocerebral Trauma