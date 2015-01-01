|
Citation
|
Jyotirmay AR, Bhattacherjee S, Tirkey L, Dalui A. Indian J. Public Health 2022; 66(4): 410-414.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Indian Public Health Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37039165
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Since the early 1990s, several milestone international declarations have recognized violence against women as a violation of human rights. Intimate partner violence (IPV), often used synonymously with domestic abuse or domestic violence against women, is a big burden to our society which manifests itself in many forms and it has its existence in every corner of the world irrespective of all the boundaries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Risk Factors; Cross-Sectional Studies; Young Adult; Violence; Prevalence; sexual violence; physical violence; intimate partner violence; India/epidemiology; Domestic violence; *Intimate Partner Violence; Sexual Partners; psychological violence; Reproduction; violence through controlling behavior