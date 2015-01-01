SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Karunaratne N. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2023.2194430

37040570

OBJECTIVE: This paper discusses the influence of family and cultural backgrounds on South Asian student survivors' understandings of dating relationships and help-seeking after experiencing dating violence.

METHODS: Six South Asian undergraduate women dating violence survivors participated in two thé talks (similar to semi structured interviews) and a photo-elicitation activity to share their experiences of dating violence and how they make meaning of these experiences.

FINDINGS: Through analysis guided by the tenets of Bhattacharya's Par/Des(i) framework, this paper highlights two key findings: 1) the powerful role of cultural values in students' conceptualizations of healthy and unhealthy relationships; and 2) the effect of familial and intergenerational experiences on students' help-seeking behaviors.

CONCLUSION: Findings highlight the need to incorporate considerations of family and culture in efforts to address and prevent dating violence in higher education.


Language: en

South Asian; family; dating violence; College student; cultural influence

