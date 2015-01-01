SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liu A, Xu B, Liu M, Wang W, Wu X. J. Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa Healthcare)

10.1080/09638237.2023.2182411

37038692

BACKGROUND: Previous cross-sectional studies have examined the relationship between self-compassion, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and post-traumatic growth (PTG). But no study has tested whether self-compassion is a cause or a consequence of PTSD, PTG, or both. AIMS: The cross-lag analysis was used to examine the reciprocal effects among self-compassion, PTSD, and PTG.

METHOD: We used data from 244 adolescents who had experienced earthquakes. We assessed self-compassion, PTSD, and PTG via self-report measures after the earthquake in Jiuzhaigou, as well as 6 and 12 months later.

RESULTS: Cross-lagged analyses indicated that positive self-compassion could significantly predict subsequent PTSD and PTG. Meanwhile, PTSD and PTG also predicted later positive self-compassion. Negative self-compassion at T1 increased PTSD at T2, and neither PTSD nor PTG significantly predicted subsequent negative self-compassion. In addition, negative self-compassion at T1 significantly predicted positive self-compassion at T2, while positive self-compassion at T2 significantly predicted negative self-compassion at T3.

CONCLUSIONS: Positive self-compassion is a protective factor of post-traumatic psychological response, and it is maintained for a long time, while negative self-compassion may aggravate the negative psychological outcomes of adolescents in the early stage of experiencing traumatic events. In addition, positive and negative self-compassion can influence each other over time.


adolescents; post-traumatic stress disorder; post-traumatic growth; Self-compassion; cross-lag analysis

