Citation
Liu A, Xu B, Liu M, Wang W, Wu X. J. Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa Healthcare)
DOI
PMID
37038692
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Previous cross-sectional studies have examined the relationship between self-compassion, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and post-traumatic growth (PTG). But no study has tested whether self-compassion is a cause or a consequence of PTSD, PTG, or both. AIMS: The cross-lag analysis was used to examine the reciprocal effects among self-compassion, PTSD, and PTG.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; post-traumatic stress disorder; post-traumatic growth; Self-compassion; cross-lag analysis