Abstract

Childhood maltreatment contributes to the development of psychiatric disorders. Shame appears to be an important mediating factor. Compassion-focused therapy (CFT) targets shame and seems relevant for adults with hard-to-treat psychiatric disorders associated with childhood maltreatment. Nevertheless, few studies have examined the feasibility and relevance of group CFT for this population and none in a French routine care setting. The aim of our study was to evaluate the feasibility and acceptability of group CFT for psychiatric disorders associated with childhood maltreatment. Eight adult patients with a history of childhood maltreatment participated in the 12-session group CFT. Feasibility and acceptability were assessed via a standardized satisfaction questionnaire, dropout rates, and attendance. Clinical benefits were assessed via changes in scores on scales of self-compassion, shame, and psychopathological dimensions. Adherence to therapy (75%) and attendance (88.3%) were high, and all participants reported high satisfaction. Posttreatment, self-compassion significantly increased (p = 0.016), and depression, anxiety, and posttraumatic scores decreased. Our study is the first to show that transdiagnostic group CFT (difficult-to-treat psychiatric disorders associated with a history of child maltreatment) is feasible in a French routine care setting. Changes in clinical scale scores after the intervention suggest the clinical value of the intervention and encourage further research of its effectiveness.

Language: en