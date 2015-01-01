Abstract

Suicide rates differ over time. Our objective was to determine when significant changes occurred by age, race, and ethnicity in the United States between 1999 and 2020. National Center for Health Statistics WONDER data were used in joinpoint regression. The annual percent change in suicide rate increased for all race, ethnic, and age groups, except for those 65 years and older. For American Indian/Alaska Natives, the largest increase occurred between 2010 and 2020 for those with ages 25 to 34 years. For Asian/Pacific Islander, the largest increase occurred among those 15 to 24 years old between 2011 and 2016. For Black/African-Americans, the largest increases occurred between 2010 and 2020 among 15- to 34-year-olds. For Whites, the largest increase occurred between 2014 and 2017 among 15- to 24-year-olds. Between 2018 and 2020, suicide rates significantly declined among Whites 45 to 64 years of age. Among Hispanics, significant increases in suicide rate occurred between 2012 and 2020 among those with ages 15 to 44 years. Between 1999 and 2020, the contour of suicide burden varied by age groups, race, and ethnicity.

Language: en