Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to conduct a meta-analysis to assess the effect of virtual reality-based therapy (VRBT) on balance dimensions and fear of falling in patients with multiple sclerosis (PwMS). Secondarily, to determine the most recommendable dose of VRBT to improve balance.



METHODS: PubMed Medline, Web of Science, Scopus, CINAHL and PEDro were screened, without publication date restrictions, until September 30th, 2021. Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) comparing the effectiveness of VRBT against other interventions in PwMS were included. Functional and dynamic balance, confidence of balance, postural control in posturography, fear of falling and gait speed were the variables assessed. A meta-analysis was performed by pooling the Cohen's standardized mean difference (SMD) with 95% confidence interval (95% CI) using Comprehensive Meta-Analysis 3.0.



RESULTS: Nineteen RCTs, reporting 858 PwMS, were included. Our findings reported that VRBT is effective in improving functional balance (SMD = 0.8; 95%CI 0.47 to 1.14; p < 0.001); dynamic balance (SMD = - 0.3; 95%CI - 0.48 to - 0.11; p = 0.002); postural control with posturography (SMD = - 0.54; 95%CI - 0.99 to - 0.1; p = 0.017); confidence of balance (SMD = 0.43; 95%CI 0.15 to 0.71; p = 0.003); and in reducing fear of falling (SMD = - 1.04; 95%CI - 2 to - 0.07; p = 0.035); but not on gait speed (SMD = - 0.11; 95%CI: - 0.35 to 0.14; p = 0.4). Besides, the most adequate dose of VRBT to achieve the greatest improvement in functional balance was at least 40 sessions, five sessions per week and 40-45 min per sessions; and for dynamic balance, it would be between 8 and 19 weeks, twice a week and 20-30 min per session.



CONCLUSION: VRBT may have a short-term beneficial role in improving balance and reducing fear of falling in PwMS.

