Sprajcer M, Dawson D, Kosmadopoulos A, Sach EJ, Crowther ME, Sargent C, Roach GD. Nat. Sci. Sleep 2023; 15: 175-206.
(Copyright © 2023, Dove Press)
37038440
Driver fatigue is a contributory factor in approximately 20% of vehicle crashes. While other causal factors (eg, drink-driving) have decreased in recent decades due to increased public education strategies and punitive measures, similar decreases have not been seen in fatigue-related crashes. Fatigued driving could be managed in a similar way to drink-driving, with an established point (ie, amount of prior sleep) after which drivers are "deemed impaired". This systematic review aimed to provide an evidence-base for the concept of deemed impairment and to identify how much prior sleep may be required to drive safely. Four online databases were searched (PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus, Embase). Eligibility requirements included a) measurement of prior sleep duration and b) driving performance indicators (eg, lane deviation) and/or outcomes (eg, crash likelihood). After screening 1940 unique records, a total of 61 studies were included. Included studies were categorised as having experimental/quasi-experimental (n = 21), naturalistic (n = 3), longitudinal (n = 1), case-control (n = 11), or cross-sectional (n = 25) designs.
Language: en
safety; driving; sleep; fatigue; performance