Abstract

From the point of view of the prevention of suicidal behaviour, the recognition of acute suicidal risk is of particular importance, therefore one of the most important goals of recent suicidal research is the more precise detection of the psychological symptoms leading to a suicidal act. Classic risk factors can often be discovered in the background of suicidal thoughts, but they are not suitable for screening out those who will turn their thoughts into action. Since many people have suicidal thoughts, why, how and when suicidal thoughts are followed by a self-destructive act is a particularly important question. In order to answer this question, in my paper I review the symptom-focused models of the pre-suicidal state based on the recent suicidality literature, emphasizing the importance of "ideation to action" models. I summarize the psychological, interpersonal and neurobiological characteristics of the pre-suicidal state, highlighting the factors of the suicide capability. The new models of the pre-suicidal status represent a major step forward in the detection of the characteristics of the suicidal crisis and - in addition to the classic risk factors - in the more accurate assessment of the suicidal risk, in the more effective prediction of suicidal behaviour and thus in providing more effective treatment. Research on the characteristics leading to suicide can enrich our knowledge of the physical, neurobiological, and psychological processes underlying suicidal behaviour with important information. This is of great importance in terms of the screening and adequate treatment of our patients at risk of suicide.

Language: hu