Abstract

Creativity encompasses a wide range of topics and practically all aspects of life (arts, schools, workplaces, inventions etc.). The new theme, which is a negative and malevolent type of creativity, has piqued people's interest. And, despite the fact that the number of studies on the issue has expanded in recent years, its relationship with most constructions or predictability has yet to be explored. Aggression (Meshkova, 2018; Hao et al., 2016; Harris & Reiter-Palmon, 2015; Harris, 2013; Lee & Dow, 2011), emotional intelligence (Harris & Reiter-Palmon, 2013), resilience (Wang, Wang & Chen, 2022), humor (Perchtold-Stefan et al., 2020/a), childhood neglect (Jia, Wang & Lin, 2020), and other factors have already been studied in relationship with malevolent creativity. It has also been investigated with adolescents (Wang, Wang, Chen, 2022), adults (Hao et al., 2016, 2020; Baas et al., 2019; Harris & Reiter-Palmon, 2015; Harris, 2013; Lee & Dow, 2011), and was less studied on the prison population (Meshkova et al, 2018, Bochkova, 2020). The most significant goal of this paper is to paint a complete picture of malevolent creativity, from its link to creativity to the concept's freaking out to the study of malevolent creativity's measuring stones. To accomplish so, he looks for material in the most recent professional journals and employs a critical mindset. What's crucial, and what some writers are doing already, is that they use both scientific instruments in their research, thus balancing the measuring instru ments' weaknesses (Perchtold-Stefan, 2021/a,b).

Language: hu