Abstract

Increasing numbers of individuals have access to cannabinoid-based products containing various amounts of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD), and other cannabinoids. Exposure to specific cannabinoids likely influences outcomes; however, current methods for quantifying cannabis exposure do not account for the cannabinoid concentrations of the products used. We developed CannaCount, an examiner-driven metric that quantifies estimated maximum possible cannabinoid exposure by accounting for variables related to cannabinoid concentration, duration, frequency, and quantity of use. To demonstrate feasibility and applicability, CannaCount was used to quantify estimated maximum THC and CBD exposure in 60 medical cannabis patients enrolled in a two-year, longitudinal, observational study. Medical cannabis patients reported using a variety of product types and routes of administration. Calculating estimated exposure to THC and CBD was possible for the majority of study visits, and the ability to generate estimated cannabinoid exposure improved over time, likely a function of improved product labeling, laboratory testing, and more informed consumers. CannaCount is the first metric to provide estimated maximum possible exposure to individual cannabinoids based on actual cannabinoid concentrations. This metric will ultimately facilitate cross-study comparisons and can provide researchers and clinicians with detailed information regarding exposure to specific cannabinoids, which will likely have significant clinical impact.

