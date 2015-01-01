Abstract

PURPOSE: Mental disorders are a public health concern with media as a primary source of information. This study aims to present current research on how the media reports mental disorders.



METHODS: This study conducted a bibliometric analysis of 130 published studies on media coverage of mental disorders, focusing on the research themes and research trends of the published studies.



RESULTS: The results show that media coverage of mental disorders was generally negative and influenced by socio-demographic factors (e.g., age, gender, and cultural values).



RESULTS also show that social media was becoming crucial for mental health communication.



CONCLUSION: Media worsen the stigma against those with mental disorders, continuing prejudice and discrimination. The field has shifted from traditional media to social media, and from general to specific mental disorder descriptions.

